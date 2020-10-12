Collaboration aims to perpetuate legacy of Hiroshi Kimura

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) is collaborating with Samarahan Resident’s Office and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in a programme set to uphold the legacy of Hiroshi Kimura – a Japanese man whose name lives on through a road at Kampung Quop near here.

Officials from the three organisations recently visited the Kimura family at the village, marking the first step in preserving this interesting history.

MPKS chairman Dato Peter Minos said Kimura was still a student, in his 20s, when he took the long ship ride to Kuching in 1913.

He said in seeking adventure and business opportunities here, the Japanese youth somehow ended up at a Bidayuh village located off Mile 10 Bazaar, now known as Kota Padawan.

According to Minos, this was where the love story began – Kimura met a beautiful Bidayuh girl at Kampung Quop, they fell in love and consequently, they got married.

He said Kimura then bought a large piece of land, and combining it with that from his in-laws in an area slightly off Kampung Quop, the Japanese developed ‘a garden of rubber trees’.

“He did very well in the rubber trade and from the profits, he built a nice big country house, situated at the end of what is presently Kimura Road,” said Minos in a statement.

Minos said upon the invasion of Sarawak by the Japanese army in 1941, they wanted Kimura to join them as a ‘Kempeitai’ (secret police) officer, but he refused this and thus, he was allowed to go back to his family.

In 1945 when World War II ended and the Japanese were defeated, Kimura befriended the British, who later awarded him something akin to a permanent resident status – thanks to his decision of not joining the ‘Kempeitai’.

“The British also gave him the permission to build Kimura Road, under his own effort and expenses.

“Known as man of intelligence and grit, Kimura had owned and operated a tractor, and also a Ford car in the 1930s – he was way more advanced than the locals at the time.

“That established his name and reputation – a legacy that lasts until today,” said Minos.

Kimura passed away in 1962, leaving eight children and many grandchildren.