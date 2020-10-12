Councillor: Assault incident at Sibu Central Market highly uncalled for  

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang is dismayed by the incident at Sibu Central Market, where a security guard was assaulted just because he had asked a visitor to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities.

In this respect, he called upon all members of the public to never take the law into their own hands if they were not happy with certain procedures or requirements.

“The majority of visitors to the central market have been very cooperative and adhering strictly to the SOP.

“Perhaps, only a handful is at odds (with the SOP),” he told reporters here yesterday when met during the relocation of Tiong Hua Road Market’s hawkers.

Tiang stressed that the SOP was meant to safeguard everyone’s safety.

“We advise the public to comply with the SOP to avoid unnecessary conflicts with the security guards at any checkpoint around the central market.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping Covid-19 at bay,” he added.

Last Saturday, a youth was arrested by police after he punched a security guard at Gate 1 of Sibu Central Market.

It is said that prior to the incident, the youth and his friend were asked by the guard to have their particulars recorded and their temperatures scanned before being allowed entry to the market.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said his men would track down the youth’s friend, who is still at large.

“The complainant is a 31-year-old security guard, who said that he had reprimanded the two visitors for not adhering to the SOP – they both were not wearing any face mask.

“The youth then punched the guard, who was held down by the youth’s friend,” said Stanley, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, and also under Regulation 3 of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020.

Tiang says the majority of visitors to Sibu Central Market have been very cooperative and adhering strictly to the SOP — perhaps, only some of them are at odds with the SOP, he adds.