Covid-19: 563 new cases, two deaths recorded in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The number of new Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia remained at three digits, with 563 cases reported in the past 24 hours to take the cumulative total to 16,220, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the number of active cases also rose to 5,039, while two fatalities were reported to take the death toll to 159.

Of the 563 cases, only one was imported involving a Malaysian returning from Indonesia.

He said that although Sabah continued to record the highest number of daily cases with 291, Penang reported the biggest increase, with 141 cases involving the Remand Prison Cluster.

“Selangor recorded 69 cases; followed by Kuala Lumpur (27); Negeri Sembilan (12); Kedah (10); Perak (four); Johor, Putrajaya and Labuan (two each); as well as Sarawak and Melaka (one each),” Dr Noor Hisham said in a virtual media conference streamed live via the Health Ministry’s Facebook account here today. – Bernama

