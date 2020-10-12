Covid-19: One imported case recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 positive case today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 752, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said all of the latest case was an imported case which was recorded in Kota Samarahan District.

There were no locally transmitted cases reported in the state today.

According to SDMC, Case 752 involved a local man who worked as a supervisor at a construction company in Kuching.

The man had traveled to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Sept 20 and returned to Sarawak via Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Oct 1.

Upon arrival at KIA, he underwent rT-PCR test and was ordered to undergo1 4-day home quarantine order. The screening result came back negative.

However, on Oct 9, which was the 10th day of home quarantine, he underwent rT-PCR test and the test result was confirmed positive by Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He did not experience any signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection and has been admitted to an isolation ward at SGH for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, SDMC said three cases had recovered and allowed to be discharged from SGH today, bringing the total of recoveries in the state to 688 or 91.49 per cent.

“A total of 45 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 26 cases are being treated at SGH, eight cases at Miri Hospital, seven at Bintulu Hospital and four at Sibu Hospital,” it added.

SDMC stated that while there were no new infection clusters detected, two clusters namely the ‘Bah Arnab Clutser’ in Kuching and ‘Putra Cluster’ in Bintulu remained active in the state.

“The ‘Bah Arnab cluster’ has four positive cases recorded. As of today, 40 persons have been screened, and 32 close contacts were found negative of Covid-19. Another four are still awaiting results.

“The ‘Putra Cluster’ in Bintulu saw an increase of one positive case, which was detected and recorded in Shah Alam, Selangor. The total infections in this cluster are six persons including the index case.

“As of today, 113 persons have been screened, and close contacts with negative result were 48. Those awaiting results are 59 persons,” it said.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs), 13 new cases were recorded today with, with two still awaiting lab results. This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,849 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), 298 individuals had checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 1,786 individuals at 19 hotels statewide.

To-date, a total of 25,888 individuals have completed their quarantine.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.53 per cent of the total cases.