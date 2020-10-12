Covid-19: SMK Bandar Bintulu closed until Oct 16 for cleaning, disinfection

KUCHING (Oct 12): SMK Bandar Bintulu has been ordered to close until Oct 16 to allow cleaning and disinfection works to be carried out in connection with Covid-19, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in a statement that the Sarawak Education Department had issued the instruction for the closure for a period of seven days, starting October 10.

“This is as contained in the letter of instruction for the closure of schools due to Covid-19 case confirmation, from the office of the Deputy Director-General of Education Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

A SDMC spokesman confirmed that the school closure was due to contact tracing done in connection with Case 733, who was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on Oct 8 and had a history of travelling to Perak and Kuala Lumpur on Sept 24-27.

“Case 733 has two children who stay in the same house. One is still in school and another is studying at a local public university.

“One of them started having fever on October 8, while the other did not show any signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

The school closure is one of two decisions made by SDMC following their daily meeting on Covid-19 today.

The other decision was regarding entertainment centres that violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), said SDMC.

“Entertainment centres that violate the SOP will be ordered to close for 14 days from the date the compound is issued,” it said in the statement.

In addition, entertainment centres that are operating without a license are ordered to close or face stiff fines, while licensed entertainment centres that have expired licenses will be ordered to close until they renew their licenses.

“To date there are four entertainment centres have been ordered to close, following their violation of the SOP that has been provided,” it said.