EMCO at two residential areas in Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU: An Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed at Taman Khazanah Indah and PPR Mutiara Kasih in Lahad Datu from 12.01 am, Oct 13.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the lockdown order, which would be in force until Oct 26, involved 5,452 residents in the area, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) would be conducting targeted screenings during the period.

“With the implementation of this EMCO, all residents are required to comply with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including the fact that all residents in the affected areas are not allowed to leave their homes.

“Because they are not allowed to leave their homes, it means they cannot buy food and so on. Food supplies will be distributed by the Sabah state government under the coordination of the State Disaster Operations Control Centre,” he said during a virtual press conference from his residence via the Ministry of Defence’s Facebook page, yesterday.

He said all exits and entrances to the EMCO area were closed, however, applications for emergency cases such as deaths could be submitted to the police

He said members of the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF), People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), local authorities as well as authorised officers would be manning all areas involved to ensure compliance with the order.

Meanwhile, he said the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be implemented in Kota Belud from Oct 13 to 26.

Ismail Sabri said the move was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection in the district as well as enabling targeted screening activities to be carried out during the period.

“Only necessary services including factories and related service supply chains should be allowed.

“Residents are also allowed to go out and buy goods, namely two people from one family or one house,” he said.

According to Sabri, the operation of wholesale markets, night markets, farmers’ markets, grocery stores, pharmacies and clinics would be allowed in Kota Belud, while eateries would be limited to drive-throughs, deliveries and takeaways.

In addition, he said essential services-related sectors, as well as other occupations related to fisheries, agriculture, plantations were also allowed.

On the upcoming Deepavali celebration, Ismail Sabri said the Special Ministerial Meeting would decide over the matter in the near future.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said a total of 674 individuals were arrested for flouting the RMCO on Saturday, with the highest number – 325 – for activities carried out at entertainment centres.

He said the ‘Ops Benteng’ operation to protect the country’s borders also saw the detention of 80 illegal immigrants, with a boat and a vehicle seized. – Bernama