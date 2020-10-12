In Zoom protest, groups tell Sabah’s unelected reps to make way for women, youths and the under-represented

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): With the spike in Covid-19 cases limiting movement, the Sabah Women’s-Action Resource Group (Sawo) has held a demonstration via Zoom on Sunday against the recent appointment of assemblymen who did not contest in the recent polls.

The group registered their disappointment with the abysmal number of women in the state assembly, asserting that women who had contested in the polls but lost were more deserving of being appointed into the august House.

They also felt that representatives of youths and the minority groups should be given the posts.

The Zoom demonstration garnered 155 attendees and 846 viewers on the Sawo Facebook page, where the demonstration was also broadcasted live at 8pm on Sunday night.

Sawo honorary secretary, Grazele Jenarun, said they demanded the resignation of the appointed assemblyman to make way for the best-performing women candidates, who did not win but managed to capture between 35 to 42 per cent votes in the contested seats.

“This demonstration is also to protest the lack of women holding full ministerial positions in the state cabinet, as well as the lack of youth representation in the state assembly,” Grazele added.

Among the speakers during the demonstration were Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, Sugut candidate Norsabrina Japar and former Institute for Development Studies (IDS) CEO Datuk Johan Ariffin Samad.

Jannie, who was Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs, said the quota for elected ADUNs should ideally be given to representatives of groups that required representation in the state assembly, such as marginalised or minority groups.

However, she lamented that elected ADUN positions traditionally favoured politicians or certain members of political parties.

“The position of elected assemblyman should rightfully be given to those from under-represented groups, to voice the concerns of that demographic in the state assembly.

“We also hope that elected ADUNs would be given more allocations and resources to mobilise the cause of groups they represent, otherwise it would be difficult to empower these groups.

“As for women involvement and representation in politics and decision-making positions, the Ministry of Community Development is not enough to champion causes and concerns of women, especially where gender disparity is concerned.

“It is not enough to put women’s agenda under that Ministry, without a dedicated ministry for women affairs on its own. This is something that we have to keep pushing for,” said Jannie.

She also urged political parties to afford equal opportunity between women and men, and to encourage women to stand for elections.

Jannie also called for electoral reforms, to look beyond the first-past-the-post system to have more women and minority communities’ representatives elected into office.

“One way to ensure women representation during the election is to do away with the first-past-the-post system and replace it with a mixed-member proportional representation. This needs reforms,” she said.

Meanwhile, Borneo Komrad activist and Sekolah Alternatif educator Mukmin Nantang emphasised the importance of empowering and uplifting underprivileged women, for their concerns to be translated into more inclusive policies.

“Women are still marginalised in our community, especially underprivileged women. In many cases of oppression, women suffer twofold if not more. There needs to be more involvement of women to empower underprivileged women.

“Policies need to be inclusive and relevant to the concerns of women from underserved communities. We do not want the fight for women’s rights to end up creating an even larger divide between the upper echelon and those in the heartland,” he said.

Jessica Johnny of the PACOS Trust Sabah Native Youth Council also expressed disappointment over the lack of youth representation in the state assembly. Assemblymen were supposed to discuss concerns of the people, but Jessica questioned if issues pertaining to youths could be effectively communicated without a youth representative.

“Youths nowadays want unity regardless or race or religion. We do not stand for race-based discrimination, or any discrimination for that matter.

“Native youths also do not want projects or developments that threaten the way of life or environment of native people.

“How can elected representatives ensure our interests are represented and protected, if there is no proper youth representative in the assembly? The same goes for women issues.” Jessica elaborated.

Last week, Sabah PAS secretary Dr Aliaakbar Gulasan, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Srikandi deputy state hief Datuk Amisah Yassin, Sabah Umno Information Chief Raime Unggi, Sabah Umno treasurer Suhaimi Nasir and former PKR Libaran division chief Jaffari William were sworn in as nominated assemblymen.