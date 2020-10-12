Ismail Sabri: CMCO to be imposed in Selangor, Putrajaya, KL and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The federal government has reimposed the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan for two weeks starting Oct 14.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to reimpose the CMCO was after obtaining recommendations from the Health Ministry following the rise in positive Covid-19 cases reported in several localities such as Klang, Petaling and Gombak.

“To curb the spread of the outbreak, the National Security Council special meeting held today has agreed to put Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya under the CMCO effective midnight 12.01am from Oct 14 until Oct 27,” he said in his daily security briefing here.

Under the CMCO, Ismail Sabri said this meant that all religious, sports, education and social activities are prohibited.

“Inter-district travels are also not allowed but exceptions could be given to employees traveling on work purposes which they must produce in the form of their work passes and authorisation from their employers,” he said.

Other restrictions included limiting only two people from each household to purchase groceries.

Apart from Selangor and Wilayah Persektuan, Ismail Sabri also said the government has decided to impose the CMCO on the entire Sabah state.

Ismail Sabri said the CMCO in Sabah would be enforced beginning Oct 13 at 12.01am until Oct 26.

Similarly, inter-district travels are restricted with exceptions given to employees traveling on work purposes with a letter of consent.

He also said only two persons from a household will be allowed to go out and buy essentials.

The CMCO in Sabah also meant that all religious, sports, education, cultural, wedding receptions and social activities are prohibited throughout the two-weeks period.

Under the CMCO, business hours for eateries, markets, petrol stations, pharmacies and essential goods stores would also be limited to between 6am and 6pm.

As for eateries, only drive-throughs, deliveries and takeaways will be allowed and dine-ins prohibited.

Ismail Sabri said the detailed SOP on Sabah’s CMCO could be referred to at the NSC’s official web portal. – Malay Mail