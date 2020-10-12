It’s a social media joke, says Wan Junaidi on allegedly becoming DPM in Anwar’s cabinet

KUCHING (Oct 12): Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaffar has rubbished claims that he will be appointed as a deputy prime minister in a so-called Perpaduan Ummah federal cabinet.

“It’s somebody’s joke,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted over a purported cabinet line-up with Pakatan Harapan chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, which is being shared on social media.

“I don’t think it should be taken seriously. It’s just like any other releases from social media. It may be the work of cyber troopers to agitate the people,” said the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

A graphic on the line-up has spread since Saturday ahead of Anwar’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Other Sarawakian MPs named were Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof who would supposedly be Works Minister and Dato Sri Nancy Shukri as Women and Family Development Minister.

Anwar had recently claimed to now have the numbers in Parliament to become the next prime minister. However, he has kept them close to his chest, and is expected to make his case before the King tomorrow.