‘Land Survey Dept regarded as model agency for innovation’

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department Sarawak could emerge as a model government agency in terms of embracing the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0, in view of its achievements in innovation, said Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.

She noted that the department had so far come up with 150 innovations – thanks to its 14 Innovation and Creative Groups (KIKs).

“The department has adopted an advanced system that is also recognised globally.

“In terms of digital transformation, it has recorded 150 innovations so far.

“Through its 14 steadfast KIKs, I would like to see more of your innovations in years to come,” she said in closing a programme at a hotel here yesterday, run in connection with the Sarawak Public Service Innovation Week 2020 themed ‘Innovation For Service Delivery Excellence’.

Sabariah was representing State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion at the event, hosted by the Land and Survey Department.

Adding on, she said the department had opted for digital transformation at an early

stage and in this respect, she believed that with concerted efforts and good leadership, the department would be in a viable position to help transform the ‘civil service landscape in Sarawak’.

She also commended the department for its full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP)

while running the programme amidst the current Covid-19 situation.

She felt that the ‘new normal’ that the community had been embracing to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, would eventually become ‘the norm’.

“For instance, taking our body temperatures is the SOP now that we have to accept. Even if they do not take our body temperatures, we would request to be screened to

make sure that we are not the carriers of the virus.

“The SOP also includes seating arrangement (with physical distancing) and the use of face masks.

“And also we have to keep a distance of at least 1m apart from one another,” she added.

Earlier, Land and Survey Department Sarawak director Abdullah Julaihi said his team held a similar programme in Lawas last week, slated for the Northern Zone, in connection with the department’s Integrity and Innovation Day 2020.

He said the programme held in the city, slated for the Southern Zone, was ‘a little different’ in that the participants were required to be creative.

“The Creative Cake Decoration Challenge 2020 requires the participants to plan ahead and decide what design they want to go for, as well as the ingredients and tools that they need.

“Critical-thinking is expected of them – this can be put into practice in their daily operations at work,” he said.