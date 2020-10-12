Lau to S’wak govt: Provide RM1.5 bln allocation to spur devt in lower Rajang area

SIBU (Oct 12): Senator Robert Lau has suggested for the state government to provide a RM1.5 billion allocation to spur and expedite the development of the area in lower Rajang, including the redevelopment of Sibu town.

“Just like (the allocation of RM1.5 billion for) Upper Rajang Development Authority, there should be one for lower Rajang – to spur and speed up the development of the area in lower Rajang.

“That is to include the redevelopment of Sibu town. My wish with (Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing) Dr Annuar Rapaee behind us, ask for RM1.5 billion for the lower Rajang development – for Sibu, Bintangor, Sarikei and Jemoreng.

“It is time the central region of the Rajang basin gets fund to develop. It is time we come back to the central region…it has to start with the new, committed and honest leadership. We have the leadership in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch’s sixth anniversary dinner at a local restaurant here last night.

On another matter, Lau, who is also SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman, noted that people talked about making Malaysia better.

He reckoned that the only way forward was to make Malaysia better was without harping on the issue of race and religion.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said they had the funding to carry out the road widening project at Jalan Igan estimated to cost RM3 million.

That aside, Ting, who is also SUPP Pelawan branch chairman, urged party’s members of Nangka branch to reach out to the Chinese community to ensure that Dr Annuar would win with a bigger majority in the coming state election.

Others who spoke at the function were Dr Annuar, SUPP Dudong branch chairman and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong and SUPP Nangka branch chairman Benson Chua.

The opening remarks was delivered by the organising chairman Loi Kwong Lee.

Among those present were SUPP Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka branch secretary Abang Amir Abang Latip.