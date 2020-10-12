MCO experience helps Lahad Datu community to cope with TEMCO

LAHAD DATU: A wise man says experience is a lesson and today the people in the district live to prove that the saying is true with the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

Our success to flatten the curve of Covid-19 during the first wave with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) now serves as a catalyst for us to win the war against Covid-19.

Entering the 13th day of Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) which was enforced in the district due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, people in Lahad Datu are seen to give their full cooperation.

Learning from past experience during the first MCO, the people here seem to have understood that it is important for them to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

A survey conducted by The Borneo Post shows that the people in the district have learnt to stay calm and avoided panic buying as they know that essential services including markets and groceries are available despite the TEMCO.

In certain premises, crowds and long queues were seen, but this time, they were caused by the practice of social distancing.

Through the survey, this writer found that people are now more comfortable to wear face mask, unlike before where some may only cover their chin or carrying it as an accessory.

Bringing along hand sanitizer has also become a trend now which proves that health and safety are taken seriously by the community.

With the adherence to the TEMCO and the practice of new normal, the government’s efforts in increasing awareness about Covid-19 is likely to be fruitful.

To Aivy Villamor, the implementation of TEMCO no longer worries her, especially in getting her daily necessities even though only the head of the family is allowed to go out to get the supplies.

She said the experience during the first MCO was actually a blessing in disguise as now her husband, Clemens Hera, can be considered as an ‘expert’ in choosing vegetables and cooking items without the need for her to send pictures of each item.

“My husband prefers me to stay at home as he thinks that it will be safer for our son. So, he voluntarily goes out to get our needs,” she said.

For Clemens, this time he knows what he needs to do. He will fully clean himself, spray disinfectant on his body and take a shower once he arrives home to ensure he does not bring any virus back.

As an online seller and having to work from home during TEMCO, Aivy said it is also much easier for her now as she had already been taught by the experience from the first MCO.

She said all the experiences from the first MCO are valuable especially in assisting them to get through this TEMCO period.

“We should just comply with the government’s directives. No excuse, no this and that as health is not something we can joke with,” she added.