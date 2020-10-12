Minister sets four-gold target for Para Sukma tenpin bowlers

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is hoping that Sarawak’s Para Sukma athletes could win at least four gold medals in the tenpin bowling event of the Para Sukma Games set for next year.

“At the minimum, we hope that our Para Sukma tenpin bowling teams could win at least four gold medals in the event, since that was our achievement in the previous Para Sukma Games in Perak,” she said in officiating at the 2020 Sarawak Para Bowlers Association Bowling Carnival’s prize-giving ceremony at the Megalanes in Emart Batu Kawah here yesterday.

Fatimah said she had high hopes that Sarawak could be crowned Para Sukma Games champion for the 14th time and thus, she urged all athletes to strictly adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing during the competition.

“We hope next year’s Para Sukma, to be held in Johor in March, could finally be held as planned within a safe environment, after being delayed in August this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Fatimah lauded the carnival’s organising committee for holding the three-day event, regarding it as a good strategy for the Para Sukma bowlers to remain competitive and improve their game by pitting them against able-body bowlers.

“This year is a bit different because usually our participants would take part in tenpin bowling competitions across the country and around the world before travelling to the Para Sukma Games, but the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works. However, running a bowling carnival such as this, whereby Para Sukma bowlers could compete against able-body participants would provide the much-needed opportunity and exposure for our athletes to improve their skills and showcase their abilities,” she added.

On a separate note, Fatimah said her ministry would support Persatuan Tenpin Boling Para Negeri Sarawak’s initiative of engaging Megalanes as a strategic partner for the state’s Kenyalang Gold Card and offer discounts to senior citizens to enjoy the game at its venue.

Among those in attendance were the ministry’s Individuals With Special Needs (OKU) Development Unit assistant secretary Matthew Chin, PTBPNS president Dunstan Lim, Sarawak Youth and Sports director Azura Sarbin, and political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, who was representing Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.