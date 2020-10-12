More hospitals to fight Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will establish a Hybrid Hospital in Semporna and Medan Hospital in Tawau to cope with the increasing Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister cum State Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, said 16 government buildings have been converted to hospital wards, in addition to seven existing government hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment.

“The MAF will also set up Hybrid Hospital in Semporna and Medal Hospital in Tawau which will operate as normal hospitals,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sabah recorded 488 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the tally to 4,330, while the total number of fatalities in Sabah has also increased by two to 33.

He said 2,610 Covid-19 patients were currently being treated in hospitals throughout Sabah, while the total number of recoveries stood at 1,687.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, Masidi said the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be imposed in Kota Belud from October 13 to 26 as the district has turned into a red zone.

Meanwhile, he said Taman Khazanah Indah and PPR Mutiara Kasih in Lahad Datu would be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from October 13 to 26.

Masidi said the State Government had begun distributing food baskets since October 9 to affected residents in districts under CMCO.

To date, he said 5,134 food baskets had been distributed, including 2,431 in Semporna, 1,150 in Lahad Datu, 1,000 in Tawau and 553 in Kunak.

As for Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Sandakan, Tuaran and Papar, he said allocation had been disbursed on October 10, while the distribution of food baskets was expected to commence today.

In addition, Masidi said the State Government had received 6,300 food baskets assistance from the Federal Government on October 10 for Kunak (1,000), Semporna (1,000), Lahad Datu (1,500), Sandakan (1,500), Tawau (1,000) and Kota Kinabalu (300), which would be distributed by the Sabah Social Welfare Department.

He said priority for the food baskets were given to affected residents in EMCO areas, namely those in villages under lockdown, and families who could not leave the house due to home quarantine order.

To ensure essential services run smoothly in districts under CMCO, Masidi said the State Government through the Local Government and Housing Ministry had given permission to operate to 21 vehicle workshops, 17 motorcycle workshops, 25 hardware shops and 23 electrical hardware shops.

In Kota Kinabalu, he said six vehicle workshops, five motorcycle workshops, six hardware shops and three electrical hardware shops were allowed to operate throughout the CMCO period.

“The number (of shops allowed to operate) will be increased if there is pressing need.”

To date, Masidi said the State Government had allowed 22 legal firms to operate from 8am to 5pm at 50 percent capacity to ensure smooth operation of essential services in the banking and finance sector.

“From today onwards, the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee has agreed to allow legal firms with more than 10 employees to operate from 8am to 5pm at 50 percent capacity without having to submit application to the State Government.

“Meanwhile, legal firms with less than five employees are allowed to operate at full capacity,” he said.

Masidi also urged the people in Sabah to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government and play their roles in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 hospitals in Sabah are Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Sabah Women and Children Hospital, Duchess of Kent Hospital Sandakan, Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital, Keningau Hospital and Kota Marudu Hospital.

The 16 additional hospital wards are Kota Kinabalu INTAN Campus, Likas Sports Complex, Ranau Sports Complex Hall, ILKKM Tawau (Nursing), Tawau Prison Complex, Tawau Sports Complex, Dewan Arena Belia Tawau, Projek Perumahan Rakyat Bubul Ria Semporna, ILKKM Sandakan, Dewan Arena Belia Kunak, KB Resthouse Kota Belud, Pusat Latihan Kecemerlangan Koperasi Kinarut, Dewan Selagon Beaufort, Projek Perumahan Rakyat Batu Putih Sandakan, Dewan Masyarakat Keningau and Projek Perumahan Rakyat Taman Seri Sapagaya.