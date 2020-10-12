Rep appeals for free Covid-19 tests for Limbang folk

MIRI: Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail is urging the federal government to provide free Covid-19 tests for Limbang folk who need to transit in Brunei en route to Miri for health and education matters.

The Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Rural Development Assistant Minister said this is to reduce the burden of the people especially the lower income group, and suggested the move be complemented by a reduction in airfare for those travelling out of Limbang.

“I fully support the call to reduce the burden especially on the low income group.

“We have been asking MASwings to reduce the fare even before this pandemic.

“I support the appeal by Dangsanak Limbang Miri Welfare Organisation for a reduction in airfare for the Limbang-Miri sector, and I feel that the fare for the Kuching-Limbang sector should also be reduced,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to him, the current charge for a Covid-19 test is RM150, while a one-way ticket from Limbang to Miri is RM160, and RM260 from Limbang to Kuching.

The Covid-19 screening test is a requirement by the Brunei government in allowing foreigners to pass through the sultanate on transit, and travellers would also have to pay B$3 (RM9.30) for entry and exit service charge starting this month.

The fees apply to both Brunei nationals and foreigners while frequent commuters can apply for Frequent Commuters Pass (FCP) with different rates for individuals and students.

Dangsanak Limbang Miri Welfare Organisation chairman Sabtu Matali in a statement on Saturday proposed lowering the airfare as a short-term measure to reduce the burden of transportation costs borne by Limbang folk following the strict cross-border procedures introduced by Brunei.

He had also suggested that MASWings, being the only airline operating this route, increase the frequency of flights for the Limbang-Miri sector.

Limbang is geographically uniquely as it is surrounded by mainland Brunei and its Temburong border.

Meanwhile, Dangsanak secretary Arman Mulok when contacted said those commuting from Miri to Limbang by land are not tourists but compelled to travel due to official matters or business, or to attend to family matters such as weddings, as well as visiting the sick or deceased relatives.

However, he said the organisation respects the Brunei government’s decision to tighten its borders as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19, along with the sultanate’s sovereign right to impose border-crossing fees.

He added that the organisation is looking forward to the Sarawak government expediting the construction of the Sarawak Link Road, which would bypass Brunei, as a long-term solution to the current difficulties faced by Limbang folk.