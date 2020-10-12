UPKO’s days gone after failing Sabahans – PBS

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) has failed the people of Sabah on so many occasions, especially since it left the Barisan Nasional to form the government with Warisan two years back.

“In fact, they are late in defending all pressing issues affecting the state, from religion to illegal immigrants and the Philippines’ claim on Sabah.

“You (UPKO) are two years late. They even supported the proposed implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) which was even detrimental for Sabah in a long run,” stressed Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Youth Chief Christoper Mandut.

He was responding to UPKO Youth Chief Felix Joseph Saang’s recent statement slamming PBS for not having a clear stand on the recent appointment of PAS Sabah Secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan as an elected assemblyman.

Mandut said UPKO leaders should look at themselves in the mirror, because their former government was also associated with the Malaya parties namely PKR and DAP.

“In actual fact, DAP and PKR had been working with PAS for over two decades, until they formed the government together. Why didn’t they (UPKO) question this before? Was it because it was at their advantage?” Mandut questioned.

He stressed that there are laws against religious extremism, and as a fighter for freedom to practice religions, PBS will monitor and provide the check and balance to ensure that the concerns of Sabahans, especially on the appointment of Dr Aliakbar, as an elected assemblyman, are addressed.

“PBS, through our President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, has expressed our views prior to his (Dr Aliakbar) appointment, but since he has been appointed, the task is to work together in peace for the sake of all Sabahans. Unless one wants to cause conflict and disunity, which PBS will never be part of.

“We have stated it. Just follow the laws. This is, however, not just PBS’ job alone, everyone must play a role,” he said.

As for UPKO, Mandut said their days are gone and the recent election results proved it crystal clear.

“Still, I wish UPKO all the best,” he concluded.