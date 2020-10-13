291 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah registered 291 new positive Covid-19 cases, which constituted 51.7 percent of the 563 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Another two fatalities were reported in Sabah, one at Tawau Hospital, involving an 85-year-old Malaysian woman with medical history of high blood pressure, heart disease and chronic lungs disease.

The second victim was a 48-year-old non-Malaysian woman, who succumbed to Covid-19 in Tuaran Hospital.

As of yesterday, the cumulative positive cases in Sabah had reached 4,621 while the death toll had increased to 35.

Noor Hisham said out of the 291 cases in Sabah, all of them local transmissions, 28 cases were detected under existing clusters, four from a new cluster dubbed ‘Kolong’ in Keningau, while the remaining 259 cases were identified through Covid-19 screenings.

Meanwhile, he said the index case for new Kolong Cluster in Keningau was found to be positive during a Covid-19 screening in the community on October 7. The patient had been admitted to Lahad Datu Hospital.

As of yesterday, 92 individuals had been screened, eight of whom tested positive, 81 negative and three still awaiting results.

On the other hand, Semporna recorded the highest new cases yesterday at 98, followed by Kota Kinabalu (54), Sandakan (35), Tuaran (29), Papar (16), Putatan (12), Lahad Datu (11), Penampang (8), Keningau (7), Tawau (5), Kunak (5), Kinabatangan (4), Sipitang (3), Tenom (1), Beluran (1) and Kudat (1).