2U2I prepares graduates for employment market — Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Implementation of the learning concept that combines two elements, namely a two-year study programme at the university and two-year industrial training (2U2I), will prepare graduates for the employment market, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister (MEDAC) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the concept, pioneered by agencies under the ministry through the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN), provides training and coaching platforms, both in theory and practical.

“I believe continuous learning takes place not only within the scope of the lecture room, but also placement in the industry. MEDAC supports and promotes 2U2I as the best mechanism to prepare graduates for the job market.

“I have also mentioned this concept during the discussion on the establishment of the Cooperative University College with iCoop recently,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Junaidi said MEDAC, through its protégé initiative, had initiated the placement of graduates in government-linked companies (GLCs) and the private sector to hone their talents, provide exposure and increase their marketability.

“This is important to open wider opportunities and help increase job guarantee for Malaysian graduates and youth,” he added. — Bernama