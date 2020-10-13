Ahead of royal audience, Anwar hopes things will go smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a cryptic message today asking for the day’s affairs to be facilitated.

The federal Opposition leader is due for a royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara this morning.

“Hope all of today’s matters go easily,” he said in a Facebook post.

The press began congregating outside Istana Negara earlier this morning in anticipation of Anwar’s audience with the Agong.

The PKR president sought to audience in order to present the Agong with evidence that the former has secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the government.

Previously, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin affirmed that he remained the rightful prime minister until a time that Anwar could demonstrate that he has gained the confidence of the majority of federal lawmakers.

Yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police also said it has called Anwar in for questioning over a purported list of Umno lawmakers who would defect to his camp. – Malay Mail