Analysts: Minimal impact to GDP expected from CMCO

KUCHING: Following Tuesday’s announcement of a Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to be implemented in Selangor, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, analysts believe that the market impact of these restrictions would be limited due to the fact that businesses are still allowed to operate.

MQ Research sees these restrictions having minimal impact on the equity market, considering valuations in most sectors have already regressed to Covid-19 lows earlier this year.

“With businesses allowed to operate, the negative impact on the earnings of listed companies should be minimal as evidenced by the positive commentary from corporates following the lifting of the MCO during their 2Q20 results briefings,” it said in its review on the move.

“Previously implemented Covid-mitigation measures (eg work from home) should also minimise operational disruptions. One cause for caution, is the (for now) lack of government-led stimulus, which was very strong during the last lockdown. This may be addressed in the 2021 budget, which will be expansionary.

“Furthermore, these restrictions are limited to the Klang Valley and the state of Sabah. A few other districts in Kedah have also had restrictions imposed in recent weeks.”

Meanwhile, the team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the other saving grace of a CMCO is that the economic impact will likely be minimised as compared to a Targeted Enhanced MCO (TEMCO).

“In our previous report, we estimated that impact to Malaysia’s economy could reach to RM28.8 billion in output loss (or a drop by 1.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)) from the fall in aggregate demand should a month-long TEMCO be implemented in Klang Valley,” it highlighted.

“Based on the economic size, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya contribute approximately 40 per cent of Malaysia’s GDP. This would have resulted in a deeper contraction in Malaysia’s economic growth this year, with GDP estimated to contract at a steeper pace of minus 6.7 per cent.”

MIDF Research said these estimates are calculated based on the assumption the TEMCO in Klang Valley is going to be as strict as the MCO during the first wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

“We expect that the CMCO in Klang Valley will not have a major impact on business activities as we expect firms are allowed to operate according to the SOPs that have been rolled out for each industry.

“However, we recognise that the major impact of CMCO on the economy is mainly from weaker consumer spending and its spillover effect to the services industry, particularly consumer-related sub-sectors such as retail trade, restaurants, hotels, travel, education and recreation services.”

Having said that, in terms of economic growth, MIDF Research expect the impact of CMCO (and the weaker growth for the services sector) on the national economic growth in 4Q20 will be rather minimal.

“Hence, we are maintaining our GDP forecast of minus 4.8 per cent contraction for 2020.

“In addition, we believe that consumer spending will be supported by growing online purchases facilitated by availability of e-commerce platforms, home delivery services and online financial services like e-wallets and online banking,” it continued. “Telecommunication services will also benefit from the increased dependence on internet services due to increased online purchases and employees shifting to work-from-home arrangement.

“Given that the impact of CMCO to the overall GDP will be limited, we expect that it will also have a limited impact on sectoral basis. However, we recognise that some sector will be more affected than the others. In our view, the sector that will be affected the most will likely be properties and real estate investment trusts.”