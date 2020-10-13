Anwar concludes audience with Agong at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has left Istana Negara following his royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The PKR president left the palace compound through Istana Negara’s Gate 2 without speaking to the media after spending almost an hour inside.

Anwar had arrived in a black Jaguar car around 10.30am when he also did not respond to media personnel who have gathered here since morning.

Police officers prevented the press from approaching the vehicle and palace entrance during Anwar’s arrival.

During the wait, the press was also treated to breakfast in the form of McDonald’s courtesy of palace officials.

Shortly after Anwar left, police officers also began instructing the press to disperse immediately.

Anwar’s audience today was to convince the Agong that he has enough support from MPs in the Dewan Rakyat to take over the running of the government from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional.

On September 23, Anwar claimed to have enough support in the Dewan Rakyat with a “strong, convincing” majority of MPs said to be backing him in his bid to unseat the PN administration. – Malay Mail