Anwar: No political vendetta against anyone, no deals cut with those facing criminal charges

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted today that he will not pursue a political vendetta against anyone should he form his new government.

He also dismissed allegations that he made compromises with individuals currently facing criminal charges in order to obtain his parliamentary majority.

“Number one, this is an inclusive government so no political personal vendetta against anyone.

“Number two, which is very important for us to appreciate, is that I have made it abundantly clear we are committed to reform, institutional reform, judicial independence and rule of law.

“No question with cutting deals with individuals as alleged by some quarters. It is completely irrelevant and irresponsible,” he told a press conference at Le Meridien Hotel here.

When pressed further, Anwar said he had assured those who supported him that there was no political vendetta but to accept the due process of the law.

“I assured them there would be no political vendetta but they must accept the due process, rule of law, independent judiciary and not malicious prosecution as alleged,” he added. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME