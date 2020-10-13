Bung Moktar and wife’s corruption trial postponed due to Covid

KUALA LUMPUR: The corruption trial of Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Datin Seri Zizie A.Samad, which was fixed for yesterday and today has been postponed due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the media that Bung Moktar, 60, who is now Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and his wife, who is an actress, are now under quarantine.

Following which, the court fixed Dec 21 to 24 to hear the case, she told reporters after the case management, which was held in chambers before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob yesterday.

Also present were lawyers Ridha Abdah Subri, representing Bung Moktar, and eh See Khoon and Arwinder Kaur, both representing Zizie Ezette, 41.

On Jan 2 this year, Bung Moktar maintained his not guilty plea to three charges of corruption.

On the first charge, Bung Moktar, who was at that time the non-executive chairman of Felcra was charged with taking a bribe of RM2.2 million from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through his wife Zizie Ezette.

He was accused of committing the offence as an inducement to obtain approval from Finance Minister II for Felcra to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence was allegedly committed at Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank Berhad at No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12 2015.

The second charge, he was alleged to have received RM262,500 in bribes for himself from the same individual, Madhi, through Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) account number 044797816 registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

For the third charge, Bung Moktar was accused of obtaining RM337,500 bribe from Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, via Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account number 044797824 registered under Zizie Ezette’s name for the same purpose.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16pm and 12.28pm on June 19, 2015, and all charges were made under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same act which provides for a jail term not exceeding 20 years and fine not less than five times of the bribe amount or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Zizie Ezette pleaded not guilty to three charges of abetting her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time under Section 28(1) (c ) of the MACC Act. — Bernama