CMCO in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya from Oct 14-27

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to enforce Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective from 12.01am on Oct 14 to Oct 27, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, the decision was reached at a special National Security Council (MKN) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday after receiving the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH) and taking into consideration the increasing cases and spread of Covid-19 such as in Klang, Petaling and Gombak.

“Movements across districts, would not be allowed. However, workers who need to cross districts need to show work pass or letter of approval by the employer,” he said in a virtual media conference via Ministry of Defence Facebook site.

He said all schools, institutions of higher learning. kindergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, public parks and recreational centres would be closed and only two persons would be allowed from one household to go out to purchase necessities.

Ismail Sabri said mosques, suraus and non-Muslim houses of worship are also closed, while all sport, recreational, social and cultural activities as well as wedding and engagement ceremonies would also not be allowed.

Apart from that, he said entertainment centres and night clubs are also not allowed.

However, Ismail Sabri said all economic, industry and manufacturing activities in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are still allowed to operate as usual and the list of further and detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) would be announced by MKN soon.

On violations or defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), he said police detained 617 individuals and from the total, 44 individuals were remanded while two were given bail on Sunday.

Ismail Sabri said among the highest offences reported are physical distancing involving 239 individuals, not wearing face mask (178 ) and night club activities (105 ).

“Other offences including failure to provide entry recording facility (89 ), infringing CMCO areas (20), illegal immigrants (16), prostitution (8) gambling (3) exceeding stay in Malaysia (3), unlicensed premises (one) and obstructing civil servants (one),” he said.

He said that the increase in the number of arrests proved the authorities are not compromising with any individuals or premises for not complying with the SOP stipulated by MKN.

“The Compliance Operation Task Force will be stepping up inspections and take action against any premises owners or members of the public for not adhering to the stipulated RMCO SOP,” he said.

— Bernama