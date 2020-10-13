Country’s wellbeing more important than playing politics – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Ensuring the country’s wellbeing is more important than playing politics, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said that is why he preferred to focus his attention on matters related to the country’s wellbeing rather than playing politics, to the extent of being seen as avoiding the media.

“Not that I don’t hold press conferences or have been avoiding the media. It’s just that I’m focusing more on the current issues faced by the country, such as the Covid-19 and the economic recovery.

“The media is among my priorities…although many (reporters) are keen on asking me political questions. The people might think that I prefer playing politics than taking care of the country’s wellbeing,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this during a special press conference at his residence in Putrajaya.

At the start of the press conference, Muhyiddin also extended his condolences to the families of those who had died of Covid-19 in the country, who now numbered 159.

“We have taken the appropriate measures (to curb the spread of Covid-19). According to records, the death toll (due to the pandemic) in Malaysia is significantly smaller than other countries,” he said

The press conference was held and streamed live from his residence as the Prime Minister is currently observing the 14-day self-quarantine since Oct 5.

The quarantine was deemed necessary after he chaired the Special Meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) which was also attended by Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Zulkifli was tested positive for Covid-19 and currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Seremban. – Bernama