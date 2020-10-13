Courts in Sabah to close throughout CMCO period

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court announced today that all judicial proceedings in Sabah will be suspended during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) there beginning tomorrow.

Ahead of specific details about the CMCO from the federal government, the judiciary said it will reimplement the measures that had been effective during the previous lockdown in March.

The chief registrar redistributed the guidelines that were put in place on March 17, but said these would be adjusted as needed.

Under the guidelines, all proceedings — both civil and criminal — will be postponed.

For civil matters, case management under the eReview system may continue online but manual proceedings must be postponed.

Any urgent applications will be handled by an officer appointed by the judiciary at each respective level, namely the Magistrates Court, Sessions Court and the High Court, among others.

Court documents may still be filed through the court’s electronic filing system except for jurisdictions that are not equipped with this.

Yesterday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Sabah, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur will be placed under the CMCO from October 14 to October 26 as a means to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

However, details of this will only be made known today.

Malaysia yesterday had recorded 563 new cases and two new fatalities due to Covid-19. – Malay Mail