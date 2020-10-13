Covid-19: Malaysia records 660 new cases with four deaths today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased further today with 660 new cases reported, and also recording four deaths.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, of the total positive cases, 658 were local infections involving 618 locals and 40 non-citizens.

Commenting on the matter, he said 443 cases were reported in Sabah and 76 cases in Selangor; Kedah had 60 cases from the Tembok Cluster; Penang (23), Federal Territory of Labuan (18); Perak (16); Johor (10); Kuala Lumpur (nine); Negeri Sembilan (two) and Pahang (One).

‘’Two imported cases who were infected abroad involved two non-citizens, namely, from India which were reported in Labuan and one from Nepal which was reported in Kuala Lumpur,’’ he said in a virtual media conference on the development of Covid-19, here, today.

He said this brought the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 16,880 cases as well as the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectibility to 5,345 while the cumulative number of deaths from Covid-19 was at 163 cases. – Bernama

