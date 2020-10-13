Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 752, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said there were two recovery and discharge cases recorded today, one each from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Miri Hospital.

To-date, 690 or 91.76 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 43 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 25 cases are being treated at SGH, seven cases at Miri Hospital, seven at Bintulu Hospital and four at Sibu Hospital,” it said in a press statement today,

It added that there were no cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On the infection clusters, SDMC stated that while no new ones were detected, the two clusters namely the ‘Bah Arnab Cluster’ in Kuching and ‘Putra Cluster’ in Bintulu remain active in the state.

“The Bah Arnab cluster in Kuching has four cases recorded so far. As of 12pm today, 40 persons have been screened, and 36 close contacts were found negative.

“The Putra cluster in Bintulu did not record any new positive cases so far, maintaining the total infections in this cluster at six persons including the index case, with one of them being detected and recorded in Selangor. As of today, 113 persons were screened, and close contacts with negative result were 109. Those awaiting results are 18 persons,” it said.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs), there were 10 new ones, with eight still awaiting lab results. This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,859 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 332 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 2,057 individuals at 19 hotels statewide.

To-date, there were 25,948 individuals who have completed their quarantine.

With no deaths reported today, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.53 per cent of total cases.