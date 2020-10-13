Covid-19: Passengers on AirAsia KL-Labuan, Oct 6 told to get tested

LABUAN (Oct 13): Ninety-five passengers on the AirAsia flight AK5172 Kuala Lumpur-Labuan on Oct 6 are urged to get tested for Covid-19 immediately after one passenger tested positive for the viral infection last Sunday.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said no one on the 7.20 am flight should skip the test.

Ismuni also urged guests at a wedding ceremony on Oct 3 at the Labuan Financial Park Convention Hall, who have yet to be tested, to undergo the test as one of the invitees had tested positive.

Over 200 people who attended the wedding have so far undergone the test at the Membedai Health Clinic but none of them has obtained the results yet.

Labuan currently has two clusters, namely Bah Bangat (started on Oct 8) with nine patients including a secondary school student, and Bah Bundle with five patients who are still being monitored at the isolation centre of Labuan Hospital.

Ismuni said a total of 13, 462 samples had so far been taken from Sabah returnees since Sept 26 and as of Monday, 9,680 results had been released while the rest were still pending. – Bernama