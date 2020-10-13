Deputy GM of state agency remanded 7 days in corruption probe

KUCHING (Oct 13): A deputy general manager of a state government agency has been placed on seven days remand to facilitate a probe into the allegation that he took bribes totalling RM36,100 from a company.

The 57-year-old suspect appeared before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who granted the remand application from the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

It was alleged that the suspect received the bribes from a company as an inducement to expedite payment for its claims on several implemented works on several occasions between 2015 and 2018.

The MACC is investigating the case under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The suspect was not represented today.