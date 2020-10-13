Development of 2020 RTP projects hard hit by Covid-19, says Masing

KUCHING (Oct 13): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar James Masing today revealed that only seven out of the total 2,721 Rural Transformation Projects approved for this year had been completed so far as they were impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The RTP projects could have been completed quicker if not because of the Covid-19,” he told a press conference after officiating at a workshop on contracts administration for Sarawak government projects here.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, who was also at the press conference, said RTP projects, which were worth about RM200,000 to RM300,000, could usually be completed within a few months.

“If you notice the figures on RTP completion for the previous years, a majority of the projects was completed. The completion rate being over 90 per cent. However, this year is different but rest assured, works are now proceedings on the ground and there is also a catch-up plan initiated,” said Jaul.

Masing, who is Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said a total of RM2.94 billion was allocated for 12,729 RTP projects from 2015 to 2020 and 70.3 per cent or 8,948 of them have been completed as of Sept 17, while the remaining was in various stages of implementation.

For 2015, 99 per cent of 1,855 projects were completed; while in 2016, 98 per cent of 1,345 were completed; 2017, 96.2 per cent of 1,657; 2018, 91.9 per cent of 2,537, and in 2019, 71.2 of 2,614 projects were completed.

Masing lauded Jaul for setting up a special task force on July 27 for permanent secretaries of ministries to monitor the government’s development programmes and projects, including the RTP, Project Rakyat, RTP, 11th Malaysia Plan projects and other programmes or projects funded under alternative fundings.

“With the establishment of this Special Task Force, together with the Resident Offices and Divisional agencies, we can mitigate the root cause and reduce delays in project implementation,” said Masing, adding his ministry was tasked to look after Kapit and Sibu Divisions.

Masing also said the state government had put in place an organisation to monitor projects’ work progress and the state Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would hold a meeting with all stakeholders from different divisions every three month to discuss issues faced and their proposed solutions.

The forming of Sarawak Economic Action Council was also part of the Covid-19 economic recovery plan by the government, he added.

Meanwhile, Masing said he was satisfied with the rate of completion for state-funded physical projects under the 11MP, which is from 2016 to 2020.

He said about 50.8 per cent or 485 projects out of 954 of the state-funded physical projects had been completed as of Sept 30, adding that RM37.11 billion was approved for a total of 1,500 state projects under the 11MP.

The total projects also include non-physical projects such as in investment, events, system development, work processes of agencies and departments.

“Overall, I am very pleased with the projects’ work progress under the 11MP for the past few years and we could complete much more projects this year if not because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Masing pointed out that the remaining 49.2 per cent of the physical projects was in various stages of implementation.

He added projects that remained incomplete this year would be rolled-over into the 12th Malaysia Plan.