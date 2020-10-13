Flex targets hiring another 3,500 Malaysians in next 12 months

KUCHING: One of the largest manufacturing and technology solutions providers in the world, Flex has reiterated its commitment to Malaysia with target of growing its workforce in the country by 20 per cent in the next 12 months.

This translates to over 3,500 job opportunities for Malaysians.

Currently, Flex is one of the largest employers in Malaysia with over 18,000 employees across 12 facilities located in Johor, Penang and Selangor.

The multinational company known for its design and manufacturing leadership is looking forward to expanding its workforce by hiring more engineers, technicians, quality control inspectors, buyers, programme administrators and production operators in the near future.

“The war against Covid-19 is still ongoing and as nations face the challenges of healthcare and economic crisis, we would like to underline our commitment to Malaysia,” Flex’s Operations vice president Viswanathan Paramasivam said.

“As the country strives to maintain the momentum of its economic recovery, Flex wants to come alongside the efforts by providing employment.

“Many of the products Flex makes are essential and the pandemic has tested our agility to ramp up our capabilities. This put us in a favourable position to create employment for Malaysians.”

Flex celebrated its 30 years of establishment in Malaysia this year with a reaffirmed commitment when it hired more than 9,000 employees in various positions in the first nine months of 2020.

Of these, more than 6,000 were hired during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period when the resulting economic downturn had caused numerous layoffs and unemployment rate to rise to 5.3 per cent in May 2020, a two per cent jump from the 3.3 per cent recorded for the same month the previous year.

The company is also one of the largest employers of People with Disabilities (PwD) in the country, with over 130 PwDs employed in its facilities in Johor and Penang.

PwD-friendly working environments are created for the hearing-impaired employees to allow them to communicate with other colleagues comfortably and deliver their work efficiently.

Flex believes PwDs can demonstrate good performance and high productivity – on par with non-PwD employees and they can go further with new talents and skills.

For this effort, Flex was recognised as a “PwD Friendly Employer” by the Ministry of Human Resource in April 2019.

Flex aims to double the number of PwD employees in the near future.

Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps diverse customers design and build products that improve the world. With footprints in 30 countries, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to different industries and end markets.

Since its establishment in Malaysia in 1990, Flex has invested RM4.6 billion into its operations here and worked with global brands in healthcare, industrial, lifestyle and consumer devices, communications, enterprise and cloud.

Flex has developed and manufactured products such as healthcare and life science instruments and equipment, sound system and audio products, advance server storage system, networking equipment, complex switches and routers, industrial printers and robotic vacuum cleaners, among others.