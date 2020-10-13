No infighting in PSB, says party chief

KUCHING: All Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members are solidly behind the party to champion its struggles and there are no infightings within the party as rumoured, said PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“I have to stress again that PSB is a united party and all our members share the same visions and beliefs. Clearly, there are no infightings or conflicting factions within the party as speculated by some parties,” said Wong during the party’s Mooncake Festival dinner on Saturday night.

Wong said rumours of infighting within the party were propagated by “keyboard warriors” and he did not rule out it might be the work of certain quarters who intentionally tried to create division within the party.

On a related matter, in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, Wong opined that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government should not rush into dissolving the State Legislative Assembly and call for a state election.

“I believe there should not be any urgency to hold a state election now because the term of the State Legislative Assembly only ends in June next year. So, there is no rush,” he said, adding the surge of Covid-19 cases in Sabah after its state election was a case worth looking into.

Wong said the state government should not risk public health by calling for a state election soon, adding it would be better to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly after the Covid-19 situation had improved.

“However, if the existing state government insists on calling for a state election, my party, PSB, is ever ready to contest,” he said, pointing out the party had already registered over tens of thousands of members.

Wong, who is former state Second Finance Minister and International Trade and E-Commerce Minister, said he resigned from the state cabinet last year in order to establish a truly independent and multi-racial political party that can work hand-in-hand for the best interest of the state.

The former minister added he only wished for Sarawak to have better days ahead by contributing his part to fight for the state to have a better education system, a better career prospect and income for the people, enhancing the local medical standards, providing a more reliable social safety net and better living conditions.

“We all hope the new generation would have a better environment to work and live in. This is the struggle of my party and we will focus on the basic infrastructure developments first instead of embarking straight into some ambitious but impractical projects.”

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, stressed his party will start from the fundamentals in developing and strengthening the state’s economy, and ambitious projects such as 5G or 7G internet connectivity, light rail transit or autonomous rail transit, the state’s own television station, digital economy transformation or turning into a high-income state would not be the immediate priority.

“All these ambitious proposals are not practical. I think we better focus on things that have immediate impacts on the people’s life, such as addressing the dire consequences of Covid-19 on jobs creation and household income.”

Wong said the party had prepared about one million party flags to be brought to all corners of the state and he hoped the people would turn their aspiration for change into votes in the next state election.

Meanwhile, PSB Presidential Council member and Selangau MP Baru Bian, who attended the dinner, hoped the party would be able to take over the state government to usher in a new future for the state.

“All of us know that Sarawak has never seen a change in the state government for the past 57 years and even the federal government had seen a change of guards during the last general election.

“Although Pakatan Harapan only governed for 22 months, I think the next state election is the best time for us to form the state government. If not now, then when?” said Baru.

The former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman said he chose to join PSB because both he and the party shared the same principles and ideals and many former PKR members had also chosen PSB as their platform to advance the state’s interest.

“PSB emphasises on equality among people, irrespective of racial and religious background. We chose to join the party – a local Sarawak-based party that fights for Sarawakians,” said Baru, who also rubbished rumours that dissatisfaction was rife within the party.

Another PSB Presidential Council member and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said the party could help to reinvigorate the lack of leadership at the state level.

“We possess the necessary commitment and perseverance to face every challenge that is thrown at us and we are confident we can convince the people of our governing competency and wisdom if we form the state government,” said See.