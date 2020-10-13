PAS denies two of its MPs backing Anwar

PORT DICKSON (Oct 13): PAS has denied claims that two of its MPs are among MPs in a list of lawmakers who are alleged to be in support of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the next prime minister.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PAS fully supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister but at the same time the party was ready to face any possibilities including a change in government.

“As a country that practises democracy, all parties have rights under the Constitution but with the current Covid-19 situation in the country, that (change of government) should be set aside.

“The economy has yet to recover and the rakyat (people) are under stress, our priority should be matters that involve the people’s interests than never ending political issues,” he told reporters after visiting the location of an oil spill in Pantai Cermin here today.

The Environment and Water Minister also said that the party was adopting a “wait-and-see” approach regarding Anwar’s scheduled audience with the King at Istana Negara today over the latter’s claim that he had majority support from MPs to topple the current government.

“What’s for sure is that all 18 PAS MPS are solidly behind the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin),” he said.

A black vehicle carrying Anwar was seen entering the palace at 10.25 am through Gate 2. The opposition leader left the palace at 11.30 am but did not speak to the media who had gathered outside as early as 8 am in anticipation of the fast-moving developments.

On Sept 23, Anwar had told a press conference that he had “formidable and convincing” support of MPs to form a new government. – Bernama