Planters’ performance in 3Q to be cushioned by buoyant prices

KUCHING: The plantation sector’s performance in the third quarter of calendar year 2020 (3QCY20) will be cushioned by buoyant crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

According to AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research), higher CPO prices averaging US$663 per metric tonne (MT) will be the key earnings driver in 3QCY20.

“Output is impacted by dry weather and this is reflected in industry statistics so far,” AllianceDBS Research said in its regional plantation companies report yesterday.

“Indonesian planters will be the first to report their 3Q20 numbers — that is, by the end of October.”

The research firm believed that most CPO stocks have yet to price in an average CPO price of more than US$600 per MT due to concerns over a more sustainable economic recovery next year.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang Capital) recapped that palm-oil prices have seen some recovery from their year-to-date low in May 2020 of RM2,000 per MT to current levels of RM2,850-2,950 per MT.

In Affin Hwang Capital’s view, the higher prices are partly attributable to an increase in demand for palm-oil products, lower global production of palm-oil, an increase in soybean oil prices and weather uncertainties (potential appearance of La Nina by year-end).

“However, given that the Covid-19 pandemic is still rampant globally, uncertainties remain in the market and potential rise in stock levels at producing countries, we remain cautious on the outlook for 4Q20,” the research firm said.

As such, Affin hwang Capital maintained its CPO average selling price (ASP) assumption for 2020-21E at RM2,500 per MT to RM2,550 per MT.

Meanwhile, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) believed the lower-than-expected output during the normal peak production season might curtail a larger build-up of inventory as what it had previously anticipated, leading to a possible supply tightness.

“The lower output could be mainly attributable to the rainy season and shortage of labour, thus delaying harvesting or lower collection of quality fresh fruit bunch (FFB),” MIDF Research said.

“On the demand front, the encouraging prospects of export momentum coming from India and China given the low inventories of vegetable oil and restocking activities ahead of major festivities would continue to moderate the pace of rising inventory.”

As such, the research arm foresees that any expansion in inventory level to be only gradual in the coming months as the industry experiencing a relatively resilient export demand amidst flat production growth, which would possibly lend support to the CPO price.

Therefore, MIDF Research revised its CPO target price for CY20 and CY21 to RM2,600 per MT and RM2,700 per MT respectively taking into account the above factors.

“However, we are cognisant that the export demand remains at risk due to the resurgence of Covid-19 outbreak in major export markets such as India and EU as well as in the domestic market.

“In addition, there is also concern that the palm oil-based biofuel may lose its appeal in view of the increasing palm oil-gas oil spread.”