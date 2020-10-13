Police inspector to defend himself on charge of killing girlfriend in 2017

KUCHING (Oct 13): A police officer with the rank ‘Inspector’ was ordered to enter his defence by the High Court here today on the charge of killing his girlfriend in 2017

Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin gave the order against Sohffian Abu Hassan, 40, after the prosecution established a prima facie case against him.

As such, the court had set Nov 9 and 10 for mention.

The accused was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence.

According to the charge, the accused, who was previously stationed in Belaga, had allegedly killed Siti Nadrah Abdullah, 33, on May 21, 2017, at 3.15 pm in Kampung Kakai, Serian.

According to previous reports, the accused shot the victim and fled the scene in a police vehicle.

He then informed the police of his location and was subsequently arrested in front of a supermarket in Matang here.

It was learnt that there was a personal problem between the victim and the accused.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Musli Abdul Hamid while the accused was represented by lawyer CM Sundram.