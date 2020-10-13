Pustaka Sibu records 6,511 registered members

SIBU: Pustaka Sibu has registered 6,511 members since commencing operations on Sept 15.

Pustaka Negeri Sarawak chief executive officer Dr Rashidah Bolhassan said although there was no target, the Pustaka Sibu team was hoping to register at least five per cent of Sibu’s 300,000 residents.

“Pustaka Sibu is Pustaka Negeri Sarawak’s portal for the central region, covering Sibu, Mukah, Kapit and Sarikei. Residents in Sibu should take this opportunity to enjoy the various facilities and information services available at the library (Pustaka Sibu) here,” she told reporters at a press conference here yesterday.

Rashidah said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had been invited to the official opening ceremony this Oct 21. In compliance with standard operating procedures, she said only 250 guests would be allowed at the event, during which the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Public Library Award 2020 would be presented.

The award covers five categories – ‘Library as An Innovation Centre’, ‘Library as An Important Community Asset, ‘Library as a Community Centre’, ‘Library as a Strategic Partner’, and the ‘Outstanding Individual Award’.

According to Rashidah, Abang Johari is also expected to launch ‘Pustaka Negeri Sarawak: Our Page – Turning 20 years’ – a book documenting the commitment rendered by the Sarawak government, management board, staff, users and all parties concerned.

Also present yesterday were Pustaka Negeri Sarawak deputy chief executive officer (services) Arpah Adenan, and Pustaka Sibu manager Fairul Azil Banchit.