Report: Uncertainty descends over Anwar’s royal audience

KUCHING (Oct 13): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which the former asserted would be this morning, was now indeterminate, Malay Mail reported.

The online news portal reported that PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil had responded to questions from the press about the exact time of the audience to say that he did not have clear information yet.

“At this time I have not yet received any instructions or information regarding the timing of the audience, or if they will be a press conference after that.

“I will provide all official information as soon as possible, when or if I receive instructions on the matter,” Malay Mail quoted Fahmi in a statement.

Anwar sought an audience with the Agong ostensibly to provide the latter with evidence that he has secured a “formidable” majority with which to take over the federal government.