RM175,000 in coffee sapling found abandoned near Biawak border post

KUCHING (Oct 13): Five sacks of young coffee plants believed to be worth RM175,000 were found abandoned some 500m from the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) checkpoint along the Sarawak-Kalimantan border yesterday.

Personnel from the 11th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment’s (RAMD) Third Infantry Brigade had stumbled upon the sacks while conducting an Op Benteng operation at about 1.30pm, said a statement from the First Infantry Division headquarters.

“The troops were conducting a road patrol around Kampung Biawak before finding five sacks about 500m from the ICQS Biawak checkpoint.

“It was found that the sacks contained about 2,500 coffee saplings in each sack and estimated to be worth RM175,000.00 for all five sacks,” the statement said.

The sacks were taken to Lundu District Police station for further actions.

The First Infantry Division said the armed forces was committed and focused in curbing any cross-border criminal activities, encroachment and infiltration, especially in times of pandemic Covid-19.