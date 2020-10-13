Sarawak Energy eyes further collaborations with local manufacturers

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with three Sarawak-based manufacturing companies.

The MoU marks the first step in developing mutually-beneficial future collaborations between Sarawak Energy and Sarawak-based manufacturers.

“It encourages knowledge sharing and fostering innovation as well as aligning efforts between all parties to support participation of Sarawak businesses,” Sarawak Energy said in a statement.

The three companies are KKB Engineering Bhd, Universal Cable (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Weidasar Sdn Bhd.

With the signing of the MoU, Sarawak Energy plans to expand its pool of Sarawak-based strategic suppliers in the future and further transform business relationships to be more value-centric, favorable and positive in nature.

The MOU was signed via a virtual signing ceremony with Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili saying that the MoU is in line with Sarawak Energy’s long term aspirations towards becoming a benchmark utility corporation through continuous improvement.

“We are evolving from the traditional vendor relationship model into a new relationship that is based on shared values and interests which is why this MoU signifies a fundamental transformation in the relationship between Sarawak Energy and Sarawak-based manufacturers,” said Sharbini.