Singapore requires those with travel history to Sabah to serve 14-day SHN at facilities

SINGAPORE: Singapore requires all travellers with a recent travel history to Sabah, Malaysia, to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities.

The new requirement will take effect from Oct 14, 2020, 2359 hours.

“This is following an increase in cases in Sabah recently,” said the republic’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19, in a statement issued here yesterday.

Exception, however, is given to Malaysia-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), who will continue to be subjected to the existing RGL health measures such as pre-departure test, on-arrival test and pre-declared controlled itinerary.

Singapore had earlier announced that travellers from Malaysia are allowed to serve a 7-day SHN at their place of residence from Sept 1, 2020.

The taskforce said the new requirement would also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the RGL, as well as Malaysian citizens and permanent residents entering Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

“We are monitoring the situation across other states and federal territories closely, including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

“For now, travellers from all other parts of Malaysia, except Sabah, will continue to serve a 7-day SHN at their place of residence,” it said.

The taskforce reminded all travellers to accurately declare their travel history.

“Strict enforcement action will be taken against false declarations. The Covid-19 test will continue to be administered before the end of the SHN period,” it said.

It also noted that Singapore’s border measures would evolve as the global situation changes.

“We will continue to monitor the global health situation closely and update our border measures in accordance with the public health risk assessment. — Bernama