SUPP man: SibuJaya needs two more schools

SIBU: The growing SibuJaya township of about 35,000 people is in need of another secondary school and a primary school to cater for its increasing number of school going children, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He noted that the two schools had been proposed for implementation under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2020-2025).

According to Wong, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman, a recent check with the Education Office here revealed that the proposed names of the schools were SK Dudong and SMK Dudong.

On this, he sought Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee’s assistance.

“I hope YB Dr Annuar can render his assistance so that these two schools can be built during the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“SibuJaya is a fast growing satellite town and the population now is about 35,000, and the student population for the existing schools also expanded rapidly over the years,” Wong said during Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch’s sixth anniversary dinner at a restaurant here on Sunday.

At the function, he handed a letter to Dr Annuar, seeking his assistance on the matter.

For the record, SibuJaya presently has three schools; namely SMK SibuJaya, SK SibuJaya and SJK (C) Thian Hua.

Earlier in his speech, Wong disclosed that on Saturday, together with his team from SUPP Dudong branch, he visited about 12 longhouses in the constituency.

He said they inspected the site for the proposed new bridge for 26-door Rh Udam Tuah at Ulu Sungai Menyan, which the longhouse residents had been requesting for years as the existing one had outlived its usage, as it is for pedestrians only.

“A new concrete bridge would enable the longhouse residents to park their motor vehicles right in front of the longhouse instead of parking them on the opposite riverbank and walk home.

“As it is now, the sick, the young children and the elderly find it inconvenient, particularly during rainy days,” he added.

Wong thanked Dr Annuar for his help in getting the Economic Planning Unit of the Sarawak government to approve an allocation of approximately RM500,000 for the construction of the proposed bridge.

Also speaking at the function were Dr Annuar; Senator Robert Lau, who is also SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman; Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman and SUPP Pelawan branch chairman Clarence Ting; SUPP Nangka branch chairman Benson Chua and organising chairman Loi Kwong Lee.

Among those present were SUPP Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and PBB Nangka branch secretary Abang Amir Abang Latip.