Tengku Razaleigh calls at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had gone to Istana Negara this afternoon, after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier in the day over alleged MP majority support for the opposition leader.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether Tengku Razaleigh was summoned by the palace or had requested an audience with the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

A black car ferrying the Gua Musang MP was seen leaving through Gate 2 of the palace at 2.40 pm.

The newsmen waiting at the gate had not seen the car entering the palace compound, probably because it could have come through Gate 3.

Anwar, at a press conference after his audience with the King, said he had presented to His Majesty documents authenticating the support he has from more than 120 MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives).

The opposition leader had also said that His Majesty will summon party leaders for input to verify the documents he had garnered backing him. – Bernama