Vote for GPS this time, Dr Annuar tells Sibu folk

SIBU: Sibu folk are urged to send Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in the coming state election.

The call was made by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dr Annuar Rapaee, who said this would enable PBB to work closely with the GPS elected representatives in developing Sibu and bringing it to greater heights.

He stressed that it is crucial for GPS to be given a chance to prove their worth in the DUN.

“People of Sibu had given the opposition long enough to prove their worth, but it had promised more than it could deliver.

“So, they have to decide whether they want to give that party another five years, or vote GPS which can bring about more development for the riverine town.

“They have to rethink what they want for their future and the future of the younger generations,” the Nangka assemblyman said at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Nangka branch’s sixth anniversary dinner at a local restaurant here Sunday.

Furthermore, he added, it is important for the Chinese community which formed a big population in Sibu to have a bigger voice in the state assembly.

He pointed out that having representatives in the government will ensure the community’s voices are better heard.

“As it is now, only Nangka seat is represented by PBB-GPS in DUN. It is sad to note that none of the Chinese seats in Sibu are with GPS. Hence, you have a crucial decision to make this coming state election.

“We have to decide for Sibu. Do you want to give away another five years without any representation in the government?

“We, in PBB don’t like this. We want to work with everyone, and want to make sure that the Chinese community is represented in the government. We can work together for the betterment of Sarawak,” said Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research.

He further called on Sibu folk to vote for someone who could work with the government, and not vote based on sentiment for a party.

He revealed that he had observed that most Sibu folk threw their support behind the opposition irrespective of what party and who was the candidate and they were more influenced by sentiment.

“So, my point is for all of you to tell your friends and families to give support to a candidate who can deliver and not based on a party. Otherwise, the Chinese community risks not having representation in the government.”

Earlier, he recalled that SUPP during its glory days held all the four state seats in Sibu; namely Pelawan, Dudong, Bawang Assan and Bukit Assek, including the parliamentary seats of Sibu and Lanang.

So, he pointed out, the time has come to make Sibu great again.

“My message is very clear, that is give GPS a chance to prove themselves and if they can’t deliver in the next five years, then you can ‘kick’ them out including me, if I don’t perform in Nangka,” he said.

On another note, Dr Annuar reminded all those present to continue strengthening and preserving the strong racial and religious unity in Sarawak.

Also speaking at the function were Senator Robert Lau, who is also SUPP Bawang Assan branch chairman; Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman and SUPP Pelawan branch chairman Clarence Ting, SUPP Dudong branch chairman and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Nangka branch chairman Benson Chua and organising chairman Loi Kwong Lee.

The function also saw ‘Ang Pau’ (red packets) being given to senior citizens aged 70 years and above in appreciation of their contribution to the society.

Among those present were SUPP Dudong advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck and PBB Nangka branch secretary Abang Amir Abang Latip.