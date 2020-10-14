Anwar should focus on wellbeing of Malaysia, not becoming PM, says rep

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should put aside his quest to become Prime Minister for the time being and instead, work together towards helping the country overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“But here we are, with someone who cares nothing but his own political survival. I cannot imagine he would do such move during this critical time.

“For instance, those people in rural areas have suffered so much economically. Now with political uncertainties ahead, I am worried for their future, especially those under my constituency,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Dennis was referring to Anwar’s audience earlier with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, during which the Port Dickson MP informed His Majesty that he had the support of more than 120 MPs to become Prime Minister and form the next government.

Following the audience, Anwar told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that he had presented to the King the list of MPs backing him, but this was refuted a few hours later by Istana Negara via a statement, which said Anwar had only presented the total number of MPs purportedly supporting him, but did not furnish the names of the said MPs to strengthen his claim.

It added that the King had advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Constitution.

Dennis, meanwhile, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had been doing ‘exceptionally well’ in leading the country during such uncertain times.

“Whatever our political differences may be, we should put that aside for now and focus all our energy and resources towards fighting Covid-19 and reviving the country’s economy,” he said.

“I can only wish Anwar the best of luck in his quest to become the next Prime Minister,” added Dennis.