Council reaches out to Sarikei folk through community programme

SARIKEI: Sarikei District Council continues to engage communities in areas under its jurisdiction in programmes meant to raise their awareness of the functions of various government departments and agencies, as well as of current issues and preventive measures against problems such as contagious diseases and social ills.

A spokesperson from the council said such programmes were crucial in helping the communities understand the importance of protecting themselves and living healthy lifestyles.

These aspects were highlighted during a two-day community programme conducted by the council at Rumah Johnnie Beribon, Sungai Jaong in Sare near here recently.

“The main objective of this programme was to enrich the communities with knowledge about the functions of various government’s departments and agencies, about the current issues, and also about preventive measures against contagious diseases and social

problems.

“The communities are encouraged to practise healthy lifestyles and be actively involved in keeping their environment clean, safe and secure, in line with the council’s vision of ‘Sustainable Development for Community’s Wellbeing,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The programme hosted a line-up of interactive activities, aimed at bringing the authorities closer to the local communities.

“The council invited various departments and agencies to run activities such as exhibitions, talks and demonstrations, as well as a work party.

“The team from the Health Department presented a talk on Covid-19 pandemic and conducted free health screening; the Fire and Rescue Department held fire safety talks and also a demonstration on the proper usage of a fire extinguisher; the Sarikei office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs conducted a talk on consumerism; the National Anti-Drug Agency ran a sharing-session on drug abuse; Sarikei police presented a talk on security and crime prevention; while the Sarikei District Office held a discussion covering current issues,” said the spokesperson.