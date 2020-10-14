EFS aid to come with kit to instil love for reading in children – Fatimah

KUCHING: The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry will be distributing the Reading Seeds 3.0 kits to Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) recipients, its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said.

She said this effort will help encourage children to read from young, adding that this is in line with the effort to build an informative community.

“We must instil the love for reading among the children as early as possible so that they can grow and be part of a community that enjoys reading and obtaining knowledge,” she told a press conference on the Reading Seeds Programme at Sarawak State Library here yesterday.

It was informed that the handing-over of some 8,000 Reading Seeds 3.0 kits will be done at Taska Penyayang Qaseh on Oct 18.

Under EFS, which was introduced by the state government last year, all Sarawakian newborns are entitled to receive RM1,000 which is placed in a bank account under Bank Islam and can only be utilised once they reach the age of 18.

Fatimah also suggested that a support group consisting of mothers be formed so that they can acquire the skills to teach their babies and children to read.

She said this effort will be initiated through the 23 Taska Sedidik statewide.

“In countries such as New Zealand, mothers who have just given birth will form a group. Then they will meet once a week to share their experiences and help each other.

“We can initiate this in Taska Sedidik as a platform for mothers to exchange ideas and experiences and learn the skills to raise their children physically and mentally,” she added.

On another note, Fatimah encouraged businesswomen and women entrepreneurs in rural areas to utilise the facilities provided by the state government through the Digital Community Centres (DCC) and Rural Community Digital Centres statewide.

She said this was in view of the challenges faced by them in owning and handling technological devices.

As such, she pointed out that DCCs are capable of assisting these women to increase the marketing of their products and services online.

With Fatimah at the press conference were her assistant minister Datuk Rosey Yunus and Sarawak State Library chief executive officer Dr Rashidah Bolhassan.