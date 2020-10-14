Expired Esports emerge CSGO champions

KUCHING: While the world fights the Covid-19, six esports teams were battling it out against each other in the Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) tournament recently.

Expired Esports claimed the victory after a dominant display in the multiplayer first-person shooter competition.

The closed invitational tournament was organised by Swinburne Sarawak Esports Club (SSEC).

“Expired Esports proved they are far from their sell-by date by dominating their opponents,” Swinburne Sarawak said in a statement yesterday.

“Expired went undefeated in the group stages, then dominated 2-0 in the semi-finals, and another 2-0 in the finals to win the tournament. The team, made up of Swinburne and ICATS students, won every single map they played.”

Expired Esports are no stranger to success with top spot finishes in other competitions early this year, namely the Gaming4Humanity and Gizmo Gamers Scrim Challenge.

Other teams in the CSGO tournament were a team of Swinburne students, a team of secondary school students from Kuching and three other teams made up of working adults.

The SSEC is a student club of Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in March, the club kept in touch with its member through online channels and organised online play-together activities including scrims (practice matches).

SSEC is slowly returning to normality with participation in a few local competitions and organising events of their own.

The SSEC plans to have another CSGO competition in the near future which will be open to the public.

For more information about the club, email to [email protected] or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SwinSwakEsports.

For more information about Swinburne, visit www.swinburne.edu.my or its Facebook page (@swinburnesarawak), Instagram (@swinburnesarawak), Twitter (@Swinburne_Swk) or YouTube channel (Swinburne Sarawak).