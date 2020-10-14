Former MEIO director-general’s CBT trial: Prosecution witnesses expected to take a month to testify

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution witnesses in the trial of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who is being charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) in funds belonging to the government, are expected to take a month to testify.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal informed the matter to Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh, who wanted to know how long would the prosecution take to call its witness.

Ahmad Shahrir told the court that the prosecution witnesses would include 11 who would testify in camera.

Since the trial started last Oct 6, the prosecution had so far called four witnesses.

The prosecution had earlier informed the court that it would call 37 witnesses.

Ahmad Shahrir then set April 5 to 16, May 3 to 7, and May 24 to 28, to continue to hear the case.

The court had set yesterday until this Thursday to hear the case, but Muhamad Asyraf requested for the dates to be vacated, and new dates set, as his colleague, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad, who lives in Klang, could not be in court today following the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“If the trial takes place without his presence, it will affect the prosecution team as he is the head of the prosecution team and all instructions come from him. He also has his own witnesses,” he added.

Muhamad Asyraf said taking into account the CMCO, which is also being enforced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor, it would affect the witnesses when they are required to be in court to testify.

Lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, representing Hasanah, did not object to it.

Ahmad Shahrir said it is the responsibility of the court to ensure compliance with the CMCO and would allow hearing of the case to be postponed.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah, 62, pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing CBT amounting to US$12.1 (RM50.4 million) in funds belonging to the government when serving as the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Department Research Division.

She was charged with committing the offence at the office of the Research Division in the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9 2018.

The woman was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of 20 years jail and whipping as well as fine, if found guilty. — Bernama