Guan Eng, Mat Sabu confirm summoned to palace but audiences with Agong now postponed

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu were both summoned to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in separate audiences, the two confirmed today.

However, the two party leaders said in a joint statement that both their royal audiences have now been postponed.

The statement said Lim was initially scheduled to see Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today, while Mohamad or Mat Sabu’s audience was to be on October 21.

“However, yesterday His Royal Highness’ senior private secretary informed us that both the sessions before His Majesty have been postponed,” they said.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said after his audience that the Agong would meet the heads of political parties to verify the former’s claim to have secured majority support with which to take over the government.

However, the Istana Negara said in a statement after Anwar’s audience that the Opposition leader did not provide a detailed list of lawmakers whose support he claimed and that Al-Sultan Abdullah then advised Anwar to abide by the Federal Constitution.

The comptroller of the royal household also said that Istana Negara was in a “semi-lockdown” pursuant to the conditional movement control order imposed on the Klang Valley.

Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was seen entering the Istana Negara after Anwar left yesterday for reasons still unclear, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has a scheduled audience with the Agong tomorrow evening. – Malay Mail